SII set to launch HPV vaccine

NEW DELHI :Serum Institute of India may launch the country’s first indigenously developed Human Papillomavirus or HPV vaccine sometime between July and September.
The company is in the process of manufacturing the vaccine doses after delays due to the pandemic and other logistical issues.
The CERVAVAC vaccine will come as a shot in the arms for the Centre, which has plans to cover girls in the 9-14 years age group for vaccination against cervical cancer by adding the HVP vaccine to the universal immunization programme.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women after breast, lung and colorectal cancer, and India alone accounts for nearly one-fourth of the world’s cervical cancer deaths.
Every year approximately 125,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75,000 die from the disease in India.
“It is likely that HVP vaccine will be available by anytime between July to September this year. Currently, Serum Institute is manufacturing the vaccine, however, it should have been done earlier. There has been a delay at the level of the firm," said an official.
So far, Indians have had to made do with imported vaccines that are only available at private hospitals at ₹4,000 per dose, with two doses required to complete the vaccination. The SII vaccine is priced lower.
Queries sent to the health ministry and Serum Institute’s spokespersons remained unanswered.
