The union health ministry on Thursday said both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India are ramping up production of Covid-19 vaccines to meet the demand in the country.

The head of India's Covid-19 task force, Dr VK Paul, said that indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing firm Bharat Biotech started with around 90 lakh per month production capacity. However, the Centre has speculated that the Hyderabad-based pharma company would ramp it up to around 10 crore per month by September or October, this year, Paul added.

Dr Paul, who is also NITI Aayog member said that Serum Institute of India is also ramping up production of its Covishield vaccine from 6.5 crore per month to around 11 crore or more in coming months.

#IndiaFightsCorona: @BharatBiotech started with around 90 lakh/month production capacity; we expect them to be able to ramp it up to around 10 Crore/month by Sep / Oct@SerumInstIndia is also ramping up from 6.5 Cr/month to around 11 crore or more in coming months@NITIAayog pic.twitter.com/Hlk2ChfuAN — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 27, 2021

Serum Institute is world's largest vaccine-manufacturing company by volume. Serum and Bharat Biotech are the only two companies in India that have received nod from government.

However, Panacea Biotech in collaboration with Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has begun the production of 'Sputnik V' Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure on April 12, 2021.

According to the union health ministry, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 20.26 crore as of May 27.





The ministry noted that 15.90 crore individuals have received the first dose of Covid vaccines and 4.36 crore has received the second dose to date.

Besides, the ministry informed that the Centre has provided 22.16 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories free of cost.

Nearly, 11 lakh doses will be received by the states and UTs in the next three days, it added.

#IndiaFightsCorona:



📍Government of India has so far provided more than 22.16 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

(As on 27 May, 2021, 8:00 am)



➡️Nearly 11 lakh doses, in addition, will be received by the states/UTs in the next 3 days#We4Vaccine #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/R5kTZ4t0PI — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 27, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.