NITI Aayog member said that Serum Institute of India is ramping up production of its Covishield vaccine from 6.5 crore per month to around 11 crore or more in coming months
The union health ministry on Thursday said both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India are ramping up production of Covid-19 vaccines to meet the demand in the country.
The head of India's Covid-19 task force, Dr VK Paul, said that indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing firm Bharat Biotech started with around 90 lakh per month production capacity. However, the Centre has speculated that the Hyderabad-based pharma company would ramp it up to around 10 crore per month by September or October, this year, Paul added.