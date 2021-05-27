Serum Institute to ramp up Covid vaccine production to over 11 cr/month: Centre

The head of India's Covid-19 task force, Dr VK Paul, said that indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing firm Bharat Biotech started with around 90 lakh per month production capacity. However, the Centre has speculated that the Hyderabad-based pharma company would ramp it up to around 10 crore per month by September or October, this year, Paul added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}