AstraZeneca paused its trials late Tuesday after observing “a single event of an unexplained illness that occurred in the UK phase III trial". Later, Pune-based drug maker suspended the clinical trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The vaccine maker took the decision based on instructions from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani. On Wednesday, the central drug regulator issued a show-cause notice to the company, asking it to explain why it was not informed about AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trial of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate.