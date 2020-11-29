“Our client states that the severe trauma he went through from 11th October 2020, because of the “Acute Neuro Encephalopathy" that he suffered, is an extreme side-effect of the test vaccine that he took on 1st October 2020. Our client’s wife states that he is still not stable, has severe mood swings, has problems with comprehending and focusing on things, is finding it difficult to even do simple routine things like making online payments, leave alone focusing on work-related matters," the notice by the advocate R. Rajaram read.