Serum Institute to work with CII to expand vaccination in small towns, cities

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have entered into an agreement to accelerate covid-19 vaccination across the country.

The vaccination drive will target India’s small towns and rural areas. As part of the pan-India vaccine demand aggregation exercise, CII undertook a survey with response from over 3,000 companies in 196 cities. This identified a requirement of over 7 million first dose.

"While SII has manufactured the vaccine at scale within a short period of time, it is essential that all stakeholders work together towards carrying out the inoculations. Our partnership with CII will be a good way to close the gaps, as there is plenty of supply of Covishield available for distribution", said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

As of 23 July, a total of 34,75,301 (3.4 million) doses have been administered through 430 camps held across the country by the CII and the CII Foundation. It is now setting up vaccination camps along with its members focusing on tier 2 / 3 cities and rural areas.

"India’s post-pandemic growth critically rests on how soon the eligible population is vaccinated and economic activities can return to normal. CII aims to connect the community, hospitals and corporates to fast-track vaccination, and the partnership with Serum Institute will help catalyze industry participation to reach out to communities at large," said T V Narendran, president, CII.

“CII has undertaken a mission under its flagship programme Project Vaccine Nation through which we have collated the vaccine requirements of CII members. In collaboration with Serum Institute and industry, CII would take the learnings to the next level and help in inoculation of the people at the grassroots," said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council and Chairman & Managing Director of Medanta – The Medicity.





