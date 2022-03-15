Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Serum Institute urges govt to include Covovax in Covid vaccination drive for kids aged 12 and above

Serum Institute urges govt to include Covovax in Covid vaccination drive for kids aged 12 and above

SII is reportedly waiting for directions to supply Covovax to the Centre but has not mentioned the price
2 min read . 06:09 PM IST Livemint

The Centre had on Monday announced that children in the 12 to 14 age group will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from 16 March

As those in the 12-14 age group will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has urged the central government to include its Covovax in the national vaccination programme, reported PTI.

Quoting official sources, the news agency said that the Pune-based SII is looking to provide Covovax to private hospitals at the cost of 900 per dose plus GST. 

SII is also reportedly waiting for directions to supply the vaccine to the Centre but has not mentioned the price.

The news agency reported that SII's director of government and regulatory affairs Prakash Kumar Singh in a letter to health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that educational institutes, social organizations, central government organizations and Public sector undertakings are making requests for Covovax to inoculate their staffers, families and children.

"Under the visionary leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, we have developed, manufactured and obtained emergency use authorization from our national regulatory authority for one more world-class Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for 18 years and above on 28 December, and for children in the age group of 12 to 17 years on 9 March," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the letter.

He has also requested necessary changes on the CoWIN portal for the addition of the Covovax vaccine to inoculate people.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last week granted its approval to Covovax for restricted emergency use (EUA) in the age group of 12-17 years, subject to certain restrictions. The nod for those above aged 18 was given on 28 December. 

The Centre had on Monday announced that children in the 12 to 14 age group will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from 16 March. In addition to this, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to citizens above the age of 60 was removed.

The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad, it had announced. 

Beneficiaries between 14-15 years have already been covered during the vaccination for the 15-18 years age group.

According to the government, as of 1 March 2021 there are as many as 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

With inputs from agencies. 

