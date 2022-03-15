This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre had on Monday announced that children in the 12 to 14 age group will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from 16 March
As those in the 12-14 age group will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has urged the central government to include its Covovax in the national vaccination programme, reported PTI.
Quoting official sources, the news agency said that the Pune-based SII is looking to provide Covovax to private hospitals at the cost of ₹900 per dose plus GST.
SII is also reportedly waiting for directions to supply the vaccine to the Centre but has not mentioned the price.
The news agency reported that SII's director of government and regulatory affairs Prakash Kumar Singh in a letter to health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that educational institutes, social organizations, central government organizations and Public sector undertakings are making requests for Covovax to inoculate their staffers, families and children.
"Under the visionary leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, we have developed, manufactured and obtained emergency use authorization from our national regulatory authority for one more world-class Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for 18 years and above on 28 December, and for children in the age group of 12 to 17 years on 9 March," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the letter.
He has also requested necessary changes on the CoWIN portal for the addition of the Covovax vaccine to inoculate people.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last week granted its approval to Covovax for restricted emergency use (EUA) in the age group of 12-17 years, subject to certain restrictions. The nod for those above aged 18 was given on 28 December.
The Centre had on Monday announced that children in the 12 to 14 age group will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from 16 March. In addition to this, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to citizens above the age of 60 was removed.
