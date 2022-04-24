This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Serum Institute urges govt to use 10 cr Covishield doses offered free of cost by GAVI amid rising cases
Serum Institute urges govt to use 10 cr Covishield doses offered free of cost by GAVI amid rising cases
3 min read.05:55 PM ISTAgencies
Pune-based Serum Institute of India has written to the MoHF that if these 10 crore free doses of Covishield are not taken by the Indian government timely, it will lead to wastage of the life saving vaccines
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has urged the government to use the available 10 crore doses of Covishield offered free of cost by GAVI under COVAX facility.
The Pune-based company has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) that if these 10 crore free doses of Covishield are not taken by the Indian government timely, it will lead to wastage of the life saving vaccines, according to a PTI report.
In a letter to the ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, is learnt to have stated that the firm has already supplied 14 crore doses of Covishield to the Government of India (GoI) through UNICEF under "COVAX" facility of GAVI free of cost.
Apart from these 14 crore doses, GAVI has also offered 10 crore doses of Covishield free of cost to Gol under COVAX facility, the report added.
"As Covid cases are rising again in our country, using this immediately available 10 crore free of cost Covishield vaccine doses by GAVI for our citizens at the earliest would be beneficial in controlling the upsurge of COVID-19. This will play a crucial role in taking forward the world's largest vaccination drive under visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji towards its successful completion," Singh said.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 2,593 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,30,57,545.
The active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has so far exceeded 187.67 crore.
India had on April 10 began administering precaution doses of Covid vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.
All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 years from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.
The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 years from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.