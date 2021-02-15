Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of supplying Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Canada soon.

Taking to Twitter, the Serum chief tagged Trudeau and wrote, "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and it's vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it!"

Dear Hon’ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and it’s vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it! — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 15, 2021

Poonawalla's tweet comes hours after it was reported that India would supply coronavirus vaccines to Canada soon. The report quoted sources saying that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by the Canadian Prime Minister.

The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week, the report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured his Canadian counterpart saying that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had reportedly made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support.

Canada, which does not have domestic production, has been contracting for coronavirus vaccines from India, Europe and elsewhere.

The Canadian PM had earlier said that the country is buying another 4 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines and is looking at the possibility of getting vaccines from India.

Earlier, the relationship between India and Canada had entered rough weather when Trudeau expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' agitation here in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement termed his remarks "Unwarranted".

Later, however, the Canadian PM changed his stance and commended India for holding dialogue with farmers' leaders. Trudeau also assured the security of Indian missions and personnel.

India, meanwhile, has become a global leader in supplying coronavirus vaccines to over 20 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

