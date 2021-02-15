Taking to Twitter, the Serum chief tagged Trudeau and wrote, "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and it's vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}