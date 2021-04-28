Subscribe
Home >News >India >Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla to get Y category security cover

Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla to get Y category security cover

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 'Y' category security comprises 11 personnel, including one or two commandoes and police personnel

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla will get 'Y' category security cover by the CRPF, the union home ministry of home affairs notified on Wednesday.

The 'Y' category security comprises 11 personnel, including one or two commandoes and police personnel.

The centre's decision has come after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute, Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla.

In this letter, Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

In this letter, Singh also said, "We are working shoulder to shoulder to fight against COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji."

Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, is being manufactured by SII.

Separately, the SII-Pune has announced a cut in price of Covishield it plans to sell to states to 300 per dose from the earlier 400.

Poonawalla announced about this new update on Twitter. He wrote: "As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from 400 to 300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives".

This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy as the insitute has sold the initial doses of Covishield to the central government at 150 per dose.

