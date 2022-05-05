Serum's covid vaccine Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years: Adar Poonawalla1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
This comes a day after Poonawalla announced on Twitter that Covid vaccine Covovax is now available for children in India
Covid-19 vaccine Covovax is available for everyone above the age of 12 years, Chief Executive Officer of Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday.
"A lot of you have asked if Covovax is available for adults. The answer is yes, it is available for everyone above the age of 12," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.
This comes a day after Poonawalla announced on Twitter that Covovax is now available for children in India.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the SII chief had said that children aged 12 to 17 years in India can now get SII’s Covovax and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision in providing another vaccine for children.
"Covovax (Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90 per cent. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children," he said in a tweet.
Last week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's Covovax COVID-19 vaccine for the age group 12-17.
Last year in December, the government cleared Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation.
COVID-19 vaccination for minors in India started from January 3 onwards for those in the 15-18 age group. Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.
