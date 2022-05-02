Those in between12 to 17 years of age group can now get the Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covovax at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, according to a PTI report.

The report said that a dose of Covovax will cost ₹900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of ₹150.

The decision came after the recommendation of the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said that the Covid-19 jab can be administered in those aged 12-17 years.

SII Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for children aged 12 to 17 years.

In his letter, Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at a per-dose rate of ₹900 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Those aged 12-17 age group can now opt for Covovax shot at private hospitals. The provision for the same has been made at the CoWIN portal on Monday evening," an official source told PTI.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

At present, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities on Monday.

The rise reported today pushed the country's overall Covid tally to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.