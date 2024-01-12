 ‘Served veg meal with chicken pieces’, Air India passenger demands action; airline responds | Mint
Business News/ News / India/  'Served veg meal with chicken pieces', Air India passenger demands action; airline responds
'Served veg meal with chicken pieces', Air India passenger demands action; airline responds

 Livemint

An Air India passenger criticized the airline for serving her non-vegetarian food on a flight despite ordering a vegetarian meal. She posted pictures and details on social media and demanded action from Air India and regulatory bodies.

Passenger slams Air India for serving non-veg meal after ordering veg, demands action. (X)Premium
Passenger slams Air India for serving non-veg meal after ordering veg, demands action. (X)

An Air India passenger who recently took a Calicut-Mumbai flight slammed the airline on the internet for serving her non-vegetarian food, despite ordering a vegeterian meal. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Veera Jain posted pictures of the food along with her PNR number and other details.

“On my @airindia flight AI582, I was served a veg meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 6:40 PM but left the airport at 19:40 PM. Details- AI582, PNR- 6NZK9R, Seats- 10E, 10F," she wrote on the microblogging site.

She then informed the cabin supervisor about the issue who apologized to Veera Jain. The supervisor told her that there were more complaints about a similar problem. However, no action was taken to inform other passengers of having vegeterian meals. 

“My friend missed her train that was at 23:00 PM from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. We booked it as the flight was supposed to land in Mumbai from Calicut at 20:40PM!", Jain said. 

The woman expressed her disappointment over the incident and hurt her sentiments by serving non-vegetarian meal. 

“First the delay, then the non-veg in my vegetarian meal. This is highly disappointing and it has hurt my sentiments. I ask Air India to take strict action on its catering services and delays," she further said. 

“And I would suggest everyone- Please check thoroughly what you consume on a flight. After two extremely delayed flights (Mum-Kozhikode on 4th Jan and return on 8th Jan) and nonveg served I have lost trust in all of the airline food now. #AirIndia," she added. 

Veera Jain also tagged regulatory bodies like DGCA and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to demand accountability and action in this regard. 

Responding to her complaint, Air India said, “Dear Ms. Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet ( to avoid misuse ) and share the same with us via DM."

She also mentioned that the Air India team has given her apologies via DM. 

“For the issue raised, they have only given me apologies via DM. I don't understand how it is not a realization for them that this is a case of hurting sentiments. Imagine not making the payment right when booking their flight and later just apologizing for it continuously," the passenger added. 

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
