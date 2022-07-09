Service charge: 85 complaints filed since new guidelines came into effect. Here's how you can do it2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 05:22 PM IST
- The most complaints that were filed were from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Ghaziabad.
A total of 85 complaints have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) since new guidelines have been issued barring hotels and restaurants from adding service charges by default, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said on Saturday. The directive regarding the same was issued earlier this week.