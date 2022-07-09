A total of 85 complaints have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) since new guidelines have been issued barring hotels and restaurants from adding service charges by default, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said on Saturday. The directive regarding the same was issued earlier this week.

The most complaints that were filed were from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Ghaziabad.

What is the new guideline?

On July 4, the CCPA came out with the new guidelines barring hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills. It also clearly stated what steps consumers can take in case of violation of the guidelines.

"From July 5 to July 8, 2022 i.e. after the guidelines were issued by CCPA, 85 complaints have been registered on NCH," the CCPA said in a statement.

CCPA has already written to chief secretaries and district collectors to ensure wide publicity of the new guidelines and take appropriate action against violators.

About 18 complaints were received in New Delhi, 15 in Bengaluru, 11 in Mumbai, 4 in Pune and 3 complaints in Ghaziabad.

The major grievances include hotels/restaurants making service charge compulsory, embarrassing consumers in case they resist paying it, adding the charge by some other name and suppressing the information from consumers that paying service charge is voluntary.

About 537 complaints were lodged by consumers on levying service charges from April 1, 2021 to June 20, 2022, the CCPA said.

Stating that the new guidelines are not "advisory in nature", CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said they are fully "enforceable by law."

The guidelines have been issued under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which empowers the CCPA to issue necessary guidelines to prevent unfair trade practices and protect consumers' interest, she said.

Consequently, the CCPA has written to chief secretaries and district collectors of all states with a clear direction that levying of service charge in violation of the guidelines constitutes unfair trade practice and affects rights of consumers as a class, and cognisance of such complaints must be taken on priority.

"The district collector may conduct investigation on violation of the guidelines on the basis of such a complaint and submit his report to CCPA within 15 days," she said.

Where can consumers file a complaint?

Consumers can also file a complaint with the Consumer Commission. The complaint can be filed electronically through e-daakhil portal www.edaakhil.nic.in for its speedy and effective redressal.

Besides, consumers can submit a complaint to the District Collector of the concerned district for investigation and subsequent proceedings by the CCPA. The complaint may also be sent to the CCPA by e-mail at com-ccpa@nic.in.