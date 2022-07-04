Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Service charge added in bill without consent? Check steps to register complaint

Service charge added in bill without consent? Check steps to register complaint

Representative image. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 10:15 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee

  • In case, a customer's request in not adhered by hotel or restaurant and service charge is added, here are few steps a customer need to follow to register complaints to CCPA.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on 4 July issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge in hotels and restaurants.

However, some clarity among the people is still missing on how to register their complaints, in case a hotel or restaurant forces them to pay extra in the name of service charges.

But, before registering a complaint, the customer is advised to speak with the concerned hotel or restaurant to remove service charge from the bill amount.

ALSO READ: No more forced service charges: CCPA issues guidelines for hotels, restaurants

In case, his/her request in not adhered, here are few steps a customer needs to follow to register complaints to CCPA.

1: Through mail: A customer, if being forced to pay service charge can mail at com-ccpa@nic.in

2: Dial 1915: A customer can dial 1915 and register a complaint, after sharing all the details.

3: On website: The complaint can also be filed electronically through e-daakhil portal www.e-daakhil.nic.in for its speedy and effective redressal.

4: Direct complaint: the consumer may submit a complaint to the District Collector of the concerned district for investigation and subsequent proceeding by the CCPA.

5: Via NCH mobile app: To register a complaint, a customer needs to install the NCH mobile app on his/her mobile phone, fill in the details, log in and the register the complaint against the hotel or restaurant.

The guidelines were issues by CCPA after numerous consumers complained regarding restaurants making service charge compulsory and adding it in the bill by default.

