Service charge added in bill without consent? Check steps to register complaint

In case, a customer's request in not adhered by hotel or restaurant and service charge is added, here are few steps a customer need to follow to register complaints to CCPA.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on 4 July issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge in hotels and restaurants.
However, some clarity among the people is still missing on how to register their complaints, in case a hotel or restaurant forces them to pay extra in the name of service charges.
But, before registering a complaint, the customer is advised to speak with the concerned hotel or restaurant to remove service charge from the bill amount.
5: Via NCH mobile app: To register a complaint, a customer needs to install the NCH mobile app on his/her mobile phone, fill in the details, log in and the register the complaint against the hotel or restaurant.
The guidelines were issues by CCPA after numerous consumers complained regarding restaurants making service charge compulsory and adding it in the bill by default.
