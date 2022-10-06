Service charge on food bills: HC grants time to restaurant owners to respond4 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM IST
High Court has granted two weeks time to restaurant owners to respond to CCPA affidavit
The Delhi High Court has granted two weeks to the associations of hotel and restaurant owners to file their rejoinder to the affidavit submitted by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on the levy of service charge on food bills.