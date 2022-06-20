Service chiefs to meet PM Tuesday, likely to brief Agnipath scheme: Report

The service chiefs of the three armed forces are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday and are likely to brief the prime minister on the Agnipath recruitment scheme
NEW DELHI :The service chiefs of the three armed forces are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday and are likely to brief the prime minister on the Agnipath recruitment scheme, news agency ANI reported.
The Agnipath recruitment scheme was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 in the presence of the three service chiefs as a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.
Following nationwide protests, the government has announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme into the armed forces.
Listing out the benefits of the scheme, the government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building. The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.
Meanwhile, criticizing the doubters of the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked the recruitment scheme to nation-building. PM Modi said decisions and reforms may look unfair at first, but will help in nation-building later.
“With time the country will experience their benefits," the Prime Minister said at a public address in Bengaluru, but without making any mention of the scheme.
PM Modi observed that the 21st century India belongs to wealth and job creators and innovators, who are the country's true strength. The government has been promoting them for the last eight years.
"The path of startup and innovation is not the one with ease, and taking the country on this path for the last eight years was also not easy. Several decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country," the PM added.
