Service exports could boost India's economic growth: Raghuram Rajan

"One of the places we are doing quite well at this point is in our service exports. And if the world was more open to globalisation and if we could use the G20 presidency to push for greater openness towards service exports and there are many impediments to service exports many more so than manufacturing exports. That could be something very beneficial for Indian growth," said ex- RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}