Services PMI grows for the 2nd month

India’s services economy expanded for the second straight month in November with a further upturn in new orders supporting business activity growth and the first rise in employment in nine months.

Data issued by IHS Markit showed a robust pace of expansion in the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services at 53.7 in November, even as it fell from 54.1 in October. A figure above 50 indicates expansion.

“New business inflows likewise rose for the second straight month and solidly, despite growth easing from October. According to survey participants, the increase in sales stemmed from a pickup in demand, marketing efforts and the loosening of covid controls," IHS Markit said.

Data issued by the analytics firm on Tuesday showed PMI manufacturing fell to a three-month low of 56.3 from an over 12-year high of 58.9 in October, even as it remained strong.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said the service sector continued to recover from covid-induced contractions recorded from March through September.

“Low interest rates aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of covid on the economy and the latest rise in services employment are supportive factors for domestic demand. However, a pickup in inflationary pressures may threaten the recovery. The PMI results for November showed the strongest increase in service sector input costs for nine months, which brought in the sharpest upturn in fees for over three years," she added.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in the September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter. While some research agencies have upgraded their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21.

