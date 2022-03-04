Services PMI picks up marginally as demand improves

“Growth in the service sector failed to rebound as meaningfully as many would have hoped given that the covid-19 cases receded considerably from January’s new wave and restrictions were lifted," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director, IHS Markit. “New business and services activity expanded only modestly, and at the second-slowest rate since last July. Looking at the anecdotal evidence supplied by survey participants, inflationary pressures, input shortages and the local elections dampened growth," De Lima added.