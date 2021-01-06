Services PMI slips to lowest level in three months in December

India’s services activity slowed down to its lowest level in three months in December. Data released by the analytics firm IHS Markit on Wednesday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services sector dropped to 52.3 in December from 53.7 in November.

A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction. Manufacturing sector, however, saw pick up in activity with PMI manufacturing growing marginally to 56.4 in December from 56.3 in November, data released on Monday showed. Business optimism faded with labour shortages and subdued demand and staff hiring came to a halt due to liquidity concerns, according to a private survey.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Services activity started growing in October after seven months of contraction since March when a 64-day lockdown was imposed as the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum in India. Global covid-19 restrictions, particularly travel bans, reportedly restricted international demand for Indian services at the end of 2020 is believed to have contributed to tepid growth in service activity in December.

IHS Markit said that although companies maintained an upbeat view that output will increase in 2021, the overall level of positive sentiment fell from November. “Anecdotal evidence suggested that optimism was curbed by uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, rupee depreciation and inflationary pressures. Input costs increased to the greatest extent since February," it added.

The job scenario continues to be dismal in December with employment decreasing for nine months in last ten months. “Job shedding was resumed in December, with some firms mentioning that liquidity problems, labour shortages and subdued demand caused the latest fall in employment," the data analytics firm said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said a spike in covid-19 cases was reported as a key factor restricting growth of new work intakes among service providers, which in turn curbed the rise in output and led to increased business uncertainty about the outlook.

"Given the damaging impact of the pandemic on the service economy, some companies are facing financial difficulties which is preventing staff hiring. It is clear that the early part of 2021 will continue to be challenging, but we're looking at a sustainable recovery and some return to normality once Covid-19 vaccines become available," she added.

Despite the intensification of cost inflationary pressures, December data showed a renewed reduction in prices charged for the provision of services in India. “Those companies that offered discounts mentioned attempts to beat competition and stimulate demand," IHS said.

Sub-sector data highlighted transport & storage, consumer services and finance & insurance as the brightest spots, where sales and output expanded in December. Contractions were noted in information & communication, and real estate & business services.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. Since then many economic agencies have revised upward their growth forecasts for India hoping for quicker than anticipated economic recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in December quarter and 0.7% in March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning December quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via