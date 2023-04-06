After 24 years of service, Seshagiri Rao retires from JSW board2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:17 AM IST
- Seshagiri Rao possesses rich experience spanning over three decades in steel sector and in the areas of Corporate Finance and Banking.
Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO will step down from the board of JSW Group on superannuation after more than 25 years of service, JSW Steel informed the bourses in a regulatory filing. He joined JSW Group in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer and has played active role in the growth strategies of JSW Group since then, the company said in a statement,
