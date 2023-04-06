Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO will step down from the board of JSW Group on superannuation after more than 25 years of service, JSW Steel informed the bourses in a regulatory filing. He joined JSW Group in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer and has played active role in the growth strategies of JSW Group since then, the company said in a statement,

"Mr. Seshagiri Rao M.V.S has also superannuated from the services of the Company and has consequently stepped down from the Board. He ceases to be a Director w.e.f April 6, 2023. He will however continue to be associated with the group as ‘Group CFO’, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The company places on record its deep appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Mr Seshagiri Rao MVS during his tenure with the company," the filing said.

Seshagiri Rao joined the company in 1997 as CFO and was appointed to the board in 1999.

Seshagiri Rao was the Joint Managing Director & Group CFO for JSW Steel, responsible for overall operations of JSW Steel including Strategy formulations related to business development, expansion of existing businesses, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and Cost management.

He possesses rich experience spanning over three decades in Steel Sector and in the areas of Corporate Finance and Banking. He joined JSW Group in 1997 as Chief Financial Officer and has played active role in growth strategies of JSW Group since then. He has been actively involved in all strategic decision making within the group and has over the years grown with JSW Steel progressively shouldering higher responsibilities.

Prior to joining JSW Steel he has worked with various reputed organizations in various capacities. Mr.Rao is a member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and a licentiate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and a diploma holder in Business Finance awarded by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.