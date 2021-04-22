OPEN APP
Set up COVID-19 vigilance committees: Maharashtra CM to labour unions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked labour unions to set up COVID-19 vigilance committees in factory premises for the safety of workers.

He gave this instruction during a virtual meeting with labour union representatives.

Thackeray said his government was working to ensure that industrial production and trade are not hampered due to the pandemic, and that the economic cycle is not affected.

The labour class along with farmers have played a key role in the progress and development of the state, he said.

"They are the pillars of development of Maharashtra. I urge the labour unions to create awareness about adopting COVID-appropriate behaviour. We need to stay alert and vigilant," he said.

Gram panchayat elections, marriage ceremonies led to the spread of the virus again, the chief minister said, adding that it began from some cities in Vidarbha.

"By the end of February, we had started feeling that the coronavirus threat was over. But now we have to think how to stop the second wave and plan to prevent any further waves," he said.

Thackeray sought the co-operation of labour unions, and asked them to work on providing accommodation to the workers at the sites, factory premises and also go for staggered duty shifts.

"COVID-19 vigilance committees should be set up," he said.

The chief minister also asked them to ensure that all workers are vaccinated against coronavirus.

The labour unions should also ensure that the factory owners arrange for the testing of workers, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

