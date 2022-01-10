Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Ahead of assembly elections, two BJP MLAs – Pravin Zantye and Michael Lobo – have resigned from the party in a setback to the saffron party which is facing factionalism for some time now.

Zantye is MLA from Maem, while Lobo represents Calangute constituency.

Today, Lobo first resigned as minister ans said he hoped people of Calangute constituency will respect his decision. “I'll also resign as MLA,will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at&party workers are unhappy," he said.

Later, he announced that he has also resigned as MLA. “In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP," he added.

Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14.

Hitting out at those who quit the party, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the “BJP is a big family that continues to serve the motherland with full devotion". “A few defections, to fulfil the agenda of greed and personal interests cannot deter our agenda of Good Governance," he said.

“Goan people have seen BJP’s governance and development model for a decade and I am sure that they will give us another term in their service. Jai Hind, Jai Goa," he added.

