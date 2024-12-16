The Supreme Court of India has restrained Carnatic singer TM Krishna from deeming himself a recipient of the Sangeet Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award. A notice was issued to the vocalist and other defendants on Monday — seeking their replies within four weeks.
The decision was announced on Monday following a petition challenging the award. The plea was filed V Srinivasan — the grandson of MS Subbulakshmi — who alleged that Krishna had made scandalous remarks against the late singer.
