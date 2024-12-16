Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Setback for Carnatic singer TM Krishna as SC denies him recognition for MS Subbulakshmi Award

Setback for Carnatic singer TM Krishna as SC denies him recognition for MS Subbulakshmi Award

The Supreme Court of India has prohibited Carnatic singer TM Krishna from claiming the Sangeet Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award, following a petition against his win.

The Supreme Court of India has restrained Carnatic singer TM Krishna from deeming himself a recipient of the Sangeet Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award. A notice was issued to the vocalist and other defendants on Monday — seeking their replies within four weeks.

The decision was announced on Monday following a petition challenging the award. The plea was filed V Srinivasan — the grandson of MS Subbulakshmi — who alleged that Krishna had made scandalous remarks against the late singer.

