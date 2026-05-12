Setback for CM Vijay? Madras HC restraints Tiruppattur TVK candidate from assuming office as MLA over ‘1 vote win’ row

In what could be a minor setback for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Madras High Court has restraint TVK candidate Srinivasa Sethupathi, who contested from Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, from participating in the Assembly proceedings and confidence vote.

Srinivasa Sethupathi cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well after the court ruling. The Madras High Court also directed that all postal ballots must be kept safely secured. Additionally, the court ordered that the video footage related to the matter must also be preserved.

Srinivasa Sethupathi had won from the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency by just one vote. While Srinivasa Sethupathi secured 83, 365 votes in the election, Periyakaruppan got 83, 364 votes.

Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.

Following his win, KR Periyakaruppan who contested against him on the same seat, filed a case, seeking orders to restrain the TVK candidate from assuming office as an MLA.

In his complaint, Periyakaruppan alleged that one postal ballot vote had been altered, resulting in the TVK candidate's win in the seat. He said the postal ballot was sent to the wrong constituency.

The DMK leader said a vote meant to be recorded in Tirupattur Constituency No. 185 was wrongly transferred to Tirupattur Constituency No. 50 in Vellore district. He also alleged that he moved the court after not receiving any response on this lapse from the Election Commission.

A Bench of Justices Victoria Gowri and Senthilkumar held that a prima facie case has been made out, Bar & Bench reported.

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The Election Commission stated that, as per the rules, no action is necessary if a complaint regarding postal ballot discrepancies is received after the commencement of vote counting. The election body also clarified that not even a single postal vote had been transferred to another constituency.

Incidentally, the Vijay-led TVK government will face its floor test on Wednesday, May 13, three days after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and his cabinet. TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TVK leaders displayed respect and support with folded hands as Prabakara sat in his chair.

Vijay also took oath of the Assembly today. Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures. The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.