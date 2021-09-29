Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in the state.

“Today, when I am joining TMC, my dream is to bring the Congress family together. My main mission behind joining TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive policies, culture of hatred and vengeance. India is totally on economic meltdown," said Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned as Congress MLA on Wednesday.

“Today I am starting a journey with Didi because Goa needs a credible alternative. I request her to come to Goa to protect the identity and heritage of Goa," Faleiro said after joining TMC in Kolkata.

Faleiro, among the tallest leaders in Goa, is an MLA from Navelim, considered to be a Congress stronghold. Falerio was made the head of the coordination committee in the election committees released for Goa earlier this month. He had been an AICC in incharge of North East States recently.

Currently, Congress has five MLAs in the Goa Assembly.

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa in the last Assembly polls held in 2017. But successive defections have left only five MLAs in its bouquet.

