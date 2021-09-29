Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Setback for Congress, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC

Setback for Congress, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC

Premium
Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna, in Howrah on Wednesday. 
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Faleiro, one of the tallest leaders in Goa, is an MLA from Navelim, considered to be a Congress stronghold

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in the state. 

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a setback to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in the state. 

“Today, when I am joining TMC, my dream is to bring the Congress family together. My main mission behind joining TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive policies, culture of hatred and vengeance. India is totally on economic meltdown," said Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned as Congress MLA on Wednesday.

“Today, when I am joining TMC, my dream is to bring the Congress family together. My main mission behind joining TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive policies, culture of hatred and vengeance. India is totally on economic meltdown," said Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned as Congress MLA on Wednesday.

“Today I am starting a journey with Didi because Goa needs a credible alternative. I request her to come to Goa to protect the identity and heritage of Goa," Faleiro said after joining TMC in Kolkata.  

“Today I am starting a journey with Didi because Goa needs a credible alternative. I request her to come to Goa to protect the identity and heritage of Goa," Faleiro said after joining TMC in Kolkata.  

Faleiro, among the tallest leaders in Goa, is an MLA from Navelim, considered to be a Congress stronghold. Falerio was made the head of the coordination committee in the election committees released for Goa earlier this month. He had been an AICC in incharge of North East States recently.

Faleiro, among the tallest leaders in Goa, is an MLA from Navelim, considered to be a Congress stronghold. Falerio was made the head of the coordination committee in the election committees released for Goa earlier this month. He had been an AICC in incharge of North East States recently.

Currently, Congress has five MLAs in the Goa Assembly. 

Currently, Congress has five MLAs in the Goa Assembly. 

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa in the last Assembly polls held in 2017. But successive defections have left only five MLAs in its bouquet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa in the last Assembly polls held in 2017. But successive defections have left only five MLAs in its bouquet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!