In a major setback to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's government in Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put a stay on 75% quotas for locals in private jobs.

Last month, the Haryana government's controversial law on "job quota" came into effect. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 offered 75% reservation to locals in private sector jobs. It also promised job seekers a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of ₹30,000.

Though the government had promised that the Act will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to ₹50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to ₹30,000.

In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020. The state government had last year said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

However, CM Khattra's decision did not go well among India Inc as the latter called for a re-look at the legislation saying it will lead to multinational firms moving out of the state. Industry bodies argued that reservation hurts competitiveness.

In a strongly worded response, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said, "At a time when it is important to attract investments at the state level, governments should not impose restrictions on the industry. Reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness."

Another body Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said, "The 75% reservation will result in moving out of tech companies, automotive companies, especially MNCs (multinational companies) as these are highly skilled manpower-based companies".

