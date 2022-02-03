In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020. The state government had last year said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.