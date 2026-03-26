Setback for Nirav Modi- Fugitive's petition against extradition rejected by London High Court, says CBI

Nirav Modi's petition to reopen proceedings against his extradition order by the UK courts was rejected on Wednesday by the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, London, said the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The matter was strongly argued by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, ably assisted by a dedicated CBI team, including investigating officers who travelled to London for the hearing. The reopening application had been filed on the basis of the Bhandari judgment; however, with sustained and coordinated efforts of the CBI, the challenge was successfully overcome, the probe agency said in a statement.

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The High Court, while handing down the judgment, observed that the reopened petition and the circumstances surrounding it are not exceptional so as to make it appropriate to reopen it, said the probe agency in a release.

CBI has been seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam involving significant financial wrongdoing with a public sector bank, with proceedings ongoing since 2018. Following his arrest in the UK in 2019, courts approved his extradition and rejected earlier appeals, finding no legal barriers and accepting assurances regarding his treatment in India. Although a temporary legal obstacle delayed the process, it was lifted in August 2025, the statement issued by CBI.

According to CBI, Nirav Modi had applied to reopen his appeal, citing concerns about potential ill-treatment (basis Bhandari judgment) and questioning whether assurances provided by Indian authorities were sufficient to protect his rights. He has been in a UK prison since March 19, 2019.

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Nirav Modi is a fugitive economic offender wanted for trial in India in a CBI bank fraud case involving defrauding Punjab National Bank of ₹6498.20 crore, CBI said.