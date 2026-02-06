Subscribe

Setback for TVK chief Vijay as Madras HC rejects petition against ₹1.5 crore Income Tax penalty

The Madras High Court dismissed TVK chief Vijay's petition challenging a 1.50 crore penalty imposed by the Income Tax Department for not disclosing full income for 2015-16.

Written By Mausam Jha
Published6 Feb 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. (PTI Photo/R SenthilKumar)
The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by TVK chief Vijay, who had challenged an Income Tax Department order directing him to pay a 1.50 crore penalty for allegedly failing to disclose his full income for 2015-16, PTI reported.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, while rejecting Vijay’s petition, stated that the penalty order was issued within the prescribed time limit and therefore did not warrant any interference.

Hence, the petition was dismissed, the judge added.

When Vijay’s counsel requested permission to challenge the order, the judge said the petitioner was free to appeal the decision before the appropriate appellate authority, PTI reported.

The judge had reserved the judgment on January 23 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Here's what Vijay said

Vijay stated that he had declared an income of 35.42 crore for the financial year 2016-17.

However, the Income Tax Department, relying on documents seized during a 2015 raid at his residence, alleged that he failed to disclose 15 crore earned from the Tamil film 'Pui'.

Based on the findings, the department imposed a penalty of 1.50 crore by an order dated June 30, 2022. Assailing this order, Vijay filed the present petition and a single judge had on August 16, 2022 stayed the operation of the penalty order, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

