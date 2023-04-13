Setback for Vedanta-Foxconn as hurdles arise in chip manufacturing

Setback for Vedanta-Foxconn as hurdles arise in chip manufacturing2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- The Vedanta-Foxconn consortium is among the five applicants vying for government incentives under a $10-billion package unveiled in December 2021 to foster domestic semiconductor manufacturing in India.
The talks between the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor consortium and STMicroelectronics for the latter's potential entry as a technology partner have encountered obstacles due to disagreements on various aspects, The Economic Times reported citing sources.
