Setback for Vedanta-Foxconn as hurdles arise in chip manufacturing

As per the official requirements for the semiconductor incentive plan, applicants must showcase their expertise in the specialized domain of semiconductor manufacturing. To gain government approval, applicants must either possess a fabrication unit capable of producing semiconductor chips in the 65-28 nanometer (nm) range, or have "production-grade licensed technologies" to manufacture 28 nm chips. Additionally, they must also provide evidence of their capabilities in advanced node technologies through licensing or development, as outlined in the official guidelines.