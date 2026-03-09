Setback for Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu polls? CBI summons TVK chief again in Karur stampede case

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actor-turned-politician Vijay for another round of questioning on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the deadly stampede at a political rally in Karur last year. Officials said the agency seeks additional clarifications after examining material gathered during the ongoing probe.

The summons marks the latest development in the investigation into the September 27, 2025 incident in Karur, which claimed dozens of lives and triggered national scrutiny over crowd management at political events.

Fresh CBI summons in Karur stampede investigation According to officials, the CBI has issued a new notice requiring Vijay — who heads the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam — to appear before investigators for further questioning.

The actor was previously interrogated at the agency’s headquarters on January 12 and January 19 as part of the probe.

Investigators said the agency has since collected additional material during its investigation, prompting the need for further clarification from the political leader regarding events surrounding the rally.

Stampede at Vijay rally left 41 dead The investigation concerns a stampede that occurred during Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. The tragedy left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured, making it one of the most serious crowd disasters linked to a political gathering in recent years.

The case initially came under the jurisdiction of a Special Investigation Team before being transferred to the CBI.

The handover followed directions from the Supreme Court of India, which ordered the central agency to assume control of the investigation amid concerns about the scale and impact of the incident.

Supreme Court ordered CBI probe In October last year, the Supreme Court directed the CBI Director to appoint a senior officer to lead the probe. The court also set up a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation.

The bench, comprising Justices J. K. Maheshwari and N. V. Anjaria, underscored the gravity of the tragedy and the broader public implications.

The court observed, "The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased."

The bench also noted the profound national impact of the incident, stating that the stampede had left a lasting impression across the country.

Probe continues into rally management and safety lapses Investigators are examining evidence related to the organisation of the rally, crowd control measures and the sequence of events that led to the fatal crush.

Officials say the inquiry seeks to determine whether any lapses in planning or security arrangements contributed to the disaster.

With Vijay now summoned again for questioning, the agency is expected to focus on clarifying details linked to the rally’s organisation and the circumstances surrounding the incident as the probe moves forward.

