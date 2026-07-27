Setback for Vijay-led TVK govt! Madras HC sets aside order on govt jobs to kin of Karur stampede victims

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to offer government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the Karur stampede last year, dealing a blow to the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK administration.

Delivering the verdict, a Division Bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel said extending such appointments would be unfair to the large number of applicants who have been awaiting compassionate appointments in various government departments, according to PTI.

"When there is a waiting list, it is not appropriate to overlook their needs and extend what is termed as succor to family members of the Karur incident. We hold that these appointments are in direct violation of the guarantee to a citizen of this country under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution," the Bench mentioned.

The court observed that the government's exercise of executive powers must remain within the framework of constitutional provisions.

Meanwhile, PTI citing government sources said the administration is exploring the possibility of moving the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

The Bench also referred to cases involving deaths in incidents such as firecracker unit accidents and road crashes, where the families of victims are provided financial compensation but are not granted government jobs under compassionate appointment schemes.

While Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the appointments were part of a policy decision taken by the government, the petitioners argued that an existing Government Order mandated the provision of jobs on compassionate grounds and had to be followed.

Also Read | Vijay gives govt job appointment orders to kin of 32 Karur stampede victims

The court further observed that granting government jobs to the family members of stampede victims could create a "floodgates" situation, with others approaching authorities seeking similar appointments.

The court emphasised that government employment is not something that can be distributed by the State at its discretion; rather, it must be secured through entitlement and its significance must be upheld.

"Public employment is not to be thrown away by the State. It has to be earned. Its value has to be realised. Its importance is to be cherished. There are many who wait seeking employment," the court stated, as per Live Law.

On July 10, Chief Minister Vijay handed over appointment orders to 31 individuals who are relatives of those killed in the Karur stampede on September 27 last year.

Karur Stampede: Probe from SIT to CBI In October 2025, the Supreme Court shifted the probe into the incident from the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stressing the importance of an independent and unbiased investigation.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also set up a three-member panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI inquiry and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy remains fair and impartial.

The probe is looking into various aspects of the rally, including crowd-control measures, the sequence of events surrounding Vijay's arrival, and the coordination between TVK organisers and local authorities.