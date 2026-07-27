Setback for Vijay-led TVK govt! Madras HC sets aside order on govt jobs to kin of Karur stampede victims

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to offer government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the Karur stampede last year, dealing a blow to the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK administration.

Advertisement

Delivering the verdict, a Division Bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel said extending such appointments would be unfair to the large number of applicants who have been awaiting compassionate appointments in various government departments, according to PTI.

"When there is a waiting list, it is not appropriate to overlook their needs and extend what is termed as succor to family members of the Karur incident. We hold that these appointments are in direct violation of the guarantee to a citizen of this country under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution," the Bench mentioned.

The court observed that the government's exercise of executive powers must remain within the framework of constitutional provisions.

Meanwhile, PTI citing government sources said the administration is exploring the possibility of moving the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

Advertisement

The Bench also referred to cases involving deaths in incidents such as firecracker unit accidents and road crashes, where the families of victims are provided financial compensation but are not granted government jobs under compassionate appointment schemes.

While Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the appointments were part of a policy decision taken by the government, the petitioners argued that an existing Government Order mandated the provision of jobs on compassionate grounds and had to be followed.

Also Read | Vijay gives govt job appointment orders to kin of 32 Karur stampede victims

The court further observed that granting government jobs to the family members of stampede victims could create a "floodgates" situation, with others approaching authorities seeking similar appointments.

The court emphasised that government employment is not something that can be distributed by the State at its discretion; rather, it must be secured through entitlement and its significance must be upheld.

Advertisement

"Public employment is not to be thrown away by the State. It has to be earned. Its value has to be realised. Its importance is to be cherished. There are many who wait seeking employment," the court stated, as per Live Law.

On July 10, Chief Minister Vijay handed over appointment orders to 31 individuals who are relatives of those killed in the Karur stampede on September 27 last year.

Karur Stampede: Probe from SIT to CBI In October 2025, the Supreme Court shifted the probe into the incident from the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stressing the importance of an independent and unbiased investigation.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also set up a three-member panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI inquiry and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy remains fair and impartial.

Advertisement

The probe is looking into various aspects of the rally, including crowd-control measures, the sequence of events surrounding Vijay's arrival, and the coordination between TVK organisers and local authorities.

The stampede occurred during a TVK rally addressed by party president Vijay, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to more than 60 others.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X