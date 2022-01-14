Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Setback to BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya, 3 other MLAs join SP ahead of UP polls

Setback to BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya, 3 other MLAs join SP ahead of UP polls

UP Elections 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned from the BJP
1 min read . 02:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The BJP has suffered a major jolt as nine of its MLAs including three ministers have resigned from the post and party, and are on the way to the Samajwadi Party

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Days after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLAs Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

Days after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLAs Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

The BJP has suffered a major jolt as nine of its MLAs including three ministers have resigned from the post and party, and are on the way to the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP has suffered a major jolt as nine of its MLAs including three ministers have resigned from the post and party, and are on the way to the Samajwadi Party.

The flurry of resignations began with Maurya quitting the Yogi cabinet.

The flurry of resignations began with Maurya quitting the Yogi cabinet.

A prominent leader from the OBC community, Maurya had joined the BJP from the BSP of Mayawati.

A prominent leader from the OBC community, Maurya had joined the BJP from the BSP of Mayawati.

After Maurya, Chauhan followed suit and resigned as minister on Wednesday. 

After Maurya, Chauhan followed suit and resigned as minister on Wednesday. 

After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar also resigned from the party.

BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar also resigned from the party.

Saini on Thursday said that they willl follow Swami Prasad Maurya and claimed a minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday from the BJP till January 20.

Saini on Thursday said that they willl follow Swami Prasad Maurya and claimed a minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday from the BJP till January 20.

Saini said he had resigned from Yogi Adiyanth government beccause "for five years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed". "We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday till Jan 20," he said.

Saini said he had resigned from Yogi Adiyanth government beccause "for five years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed". "We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday till Jan 20," he said.

Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi cabinet in the last four days.

Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi cabinet in the last four days.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!