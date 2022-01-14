Setback to BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya, 3 other MLAs join SP ahead of UP polls

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The BJP has suffered a major jolt as nine of its MLAs including three ministers have resigned from the post and party, and are on the way to the Samajwadi Party
Days after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLAs Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Saini said he had resigned from Yogi Adiyanth government beccause "for five years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed". "We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday till Jan 20," he said.
Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi cabinet in the last four days.
