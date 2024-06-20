Hello User
Setback to Nitish Kumar! Patna HC annuls Bihar govt's 65% reservation hike in jobs, education

The Patna High Court annulled Bihar government's notification increasing reservation from 50% to 65% for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Patna High Court annulled the Bihar government's notification that had raised the reservation for backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes from 50% to 65% in government jobs and higher educational institutions in the state.

(Please check back for more updates)

