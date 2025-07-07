Setback to Turkey-based Celebi as Delhi High Court junks plea to revoke its security clearance

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected Turkey-based firm Celebi's pleas against revocation of its security clearance by aviation watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

According to a PTI report, Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the petitions in the “interest of national security”.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal functions at various airports in the country. Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

Celebi's argument in court In a hearing before the Delhi HC on May 21, Celebi argued that the Indian government's decision to scrap the company's security clearance after Turkey backed Pakistan in the conflict post the Pahalgam attack, is “against the principles of natural justice”, and had affected its business operations in the country.

It added that business contracts with airports across India were being cancelled after the government last week scrapped the firm’s security clearance, citing national security risks. “Our business and contracts have been affected,” said senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi.

Further, the company's Indian unit asserted that it operates as an Indian company, with all employees being Indian nationals. “We are an Indian company, employees are Indian,” Celebi told the court, and urged it to quash the revocation of its security clearance, as per a Reuters report.

What has the Indian government said? In his argument for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government's action citing an “unprecedented” threat to aviation security. He also told the HC on May 22 that the Centre has “plenary powers” i.e. absolute powers, when it comes to protecting the country’s national security.

“Plenary powers rest with the government to avoid any potential threat to the country. Ground handling companies have access to the entire airport and aircraft. Hence, the director general of BCAS can use his sui generis powers to eliminate the immediate threat,” Mehta stated.

He contended that the government is dealing with the most ‘delicate’ subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation.

Why did BCAS withdraw Celebi's clearance? The BCAS on May 15 had revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

The decision came amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey – a country that sided with Pakistan during escalated tensions with India.

After the furore, Celebi specifically addressed and refuted claims of a link to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s daughter, Sümeyye Erdoğan, clarifying that she has no ownership stake in the company and that shareholding is limited to Can and Canan Celebioglu, who each hold 17.5 per cent and have no political affiliations. Further, 65 per cent of the parent organisation is owned by international institutional investors, it said.