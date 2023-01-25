Sethusamudram: Why experts are not in consensus

Supporters of the project say the canal will save ships anywhere between 8 and 36 hours of travel time between India’s east and west coasts, as they won’t need to sail about 400 nautical miles around Sri Lanka. It will also give a fillip to coastal shipping and ensure faster development of Vizhinjam, Vallarpadam and Tuticorin ports as transshipment hubs, thus bringing down the logistics costs for Indian industry. Political parties in Tamil Nadu also believe that the project would create as many as 50,000 jobs and uplift the economy of the state, especially its southern districts which are relatively less industrialized.