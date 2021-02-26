'Sets an example': UN welcomes ceasefire agreement between India, Pakistan

After India and Pakistan announced their decision to stop cross-border firing from Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır said he welcomes the agreement that demonstrates the values of UNGA.

"I wholeheartedly welcome today's ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Their stated commitment to achieve sustainable peace through addressing each other’s core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates UNGA values," said the Bozkır.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

Earlier in the day, the UN secretary-general António Guterres had also called the agreement a "positive step".

"The Secretary-general is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through the established mechanism. He hopes that this positive step would provide an opportunity for further dialogue," said Secretary General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Ceasefire agreement

On Thursday, India and Pakistan released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from 25 February.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere," the statement said. “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence."

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," it added.

The latest development is seen as a thaw after years of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Dawn newspaper said.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently offered India to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on the Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on 26 February, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

With inputs from agencies.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via