Settle disputes by mediation: IBBI panel recommends
The panel proposed introducing mediation as an alternative dispute resolution method under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with a limited time frame for resolution.
New Delhi: An expert panel set up by bankruptcy rule maker, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), has recommended voluntary mediation as a way of settling disputes that arise when creditors take over sinking businesses.
