People face a dynamic range of questions while going through the immigration process and sometimes the immigration officer even asks unrelated questions which make no sense. A lecturer of Kings College London, Priyanka Basu shared a recent experience with immigration officers in Dhaka, where she was advised to find a Bangladeshi boy for marriage.

After taking all the required details, the immigration officer suggested Basu settle in Dhaka with a Bangladeshi boy and even noted her contact details to inform her about any suitable match for her.

“Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up!" Priyanka Basu tweeted.

Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up! 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ — Priyanka Basu (প্রিয়াঙ্কা বসু) (@DrPriyankaBasu) January 5, 2023

Priyanka Basu, who is also a Fellow and Council member of the Royal Asiatic Society shared her experience with the immigration officials and received a mixed response from the Twitter users. Most seemed amused by the experience while some even shared their experiences at the immigration.

“Maybe, they have opened a http://shaadi.com counter at Dhaka airport and you must have mistaken their consultants as immigration officer. I don't find any other earthly logical explanation," a user said in comment section.

“Welcome to Dhaka. From personal experience, I can tell you that similar incidents happen more often than you would think. Of course, that doesn’t make it ok," another said.

One user even shared his email id with Priyanka and asked her to share more details about the incident so that he can bring that to the notice of the senior immigration officials.

“I went to Dhaka and at VOA desk immigration officer could not understand that I am a house husband. He kept asking if which line of business I am in and if I wanted to start doing business with local company. I suppose we have to fit into culturally acceptable categories," one user said while sharing a experience from Dhaka immigration.