'Settle with a Bangladeshi boy': Lecturer shares her experience with Dhaka immigration
- A lecturer of Kings College London, Priyanka Basu shared a recent experience with immigration officers in Dhaka
People face a dynamic range of questions while going through the immigration process and sometimes the immigration officer even asks unrelated questions which make no sense. A lecturer of Kings College London, Priyanka Basu shared a recent experience with immigration officers in Dhaka, where she was advised to find a Bangladeshi boy for marriage.