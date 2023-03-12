Settlement scheme likely for competition law breach1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The proposed commitment and settlement scheme will enable businesses to negotiate settlements with the CCI and pay a fee to the government in case of anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance.
New Delhi: The government is planning to roll out a settlement scheme for competition law breaches and introduce deal value as a measure for regulating mergers and acquisitions involving global firms by the year end, hoping the reforms will get Parliamentary approval in the budget session itself, said two people in the know.
