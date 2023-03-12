Settlement scheme likely for competition law breach

“Considering that these changes are being introduced at a time the Commission itself is dealing with resource and staff constraints, is perhaps more worrying. It is is absolutely important to build capacity, add more staff and get all the members of the Commission on board while introducing these legislative changes so that there is no unintended consequence or confusion in the market. It will also provide assurance to the stakeholders," said Amol Kulkarni, director research at CUTS International, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation working on public interest issues.