Settling Delhivery issues out of court, Go First informs NCLT

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has deferred the case plea filed by logistics company Delhivery Ltd against Go Airlines Ltd—the company that runs Go First—to the third week of August.

This comes after the counsels for Go First informed the court that settlement talks are currently underway outside the court. In June, the NCLT accepted the plea by Delhivery, where the logistics company accused Go First of deliberately accepting payment despite being aware that the airline was filing for voluntary insolvency in the tribunal.

According to the plea filed in the tribunal, Delhivery paid over ₹1.59 crore to Go First for domestic cargo consignment services that were never provided by the airline in return for the payment.

The payment was made under the terms of an agreement that the companies had entered into in 2020 and which was last renewed in August 2022.

As per the plea, Go First received the payment of ₹57 lakh on 2 May, which happens to be the same date when the airline filed for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in the NCLT.