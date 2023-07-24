Settling Delhivery issues out of court, Go First informs NCLT

Settling Delhivery issues out of court, Go First informs NCLT1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:51 PM IST
According to the plea filed in the tribunal, Delhivery paid over ₹1.59 crore to Go First for domestic cargo consignment services that were never provided by the airline in return for the payment.
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has deferred the case plea filed by logistics company Delhivery Ltd against Go Airlines Ltd—the company that runs Go First—to the third week of August.
