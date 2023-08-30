‘Seva Pakhwara program’, BJP draws plan to celebrate PM Modi's 73rd birthday

BJP to organize 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program across India to celebrate PM Modi's 73rd birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a 16-day-long 'Seva Hi Sangathan' across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. The program will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said, “The BJP will run the 16-day 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program as part of the 'Seva Pakhwara' from the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2."

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by BJP's National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Sanjay Bandi, and Kailash Vijayvargiya with regard to the preparations for the Prime Minister's birthday.

During the meeting, the party leaders also discussed the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ and other future programs, as per ANI reports.

Last year, the saffron party had organized the 'Seva Pakhwara' from September 17, the PM's birthday, till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the 'Seva Pakwara', the party had organized exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district levels.

Apart from this, the Deendayal Upadhyay's Jayanti (September 25) and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti on October 2 will also be celebrated under the 'Seva Pakhwara'.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)